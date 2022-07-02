Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.42.

MU stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

