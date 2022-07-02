Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

