Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 19,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MVST remained flat at $$2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,291. Microvast has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Microvast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $8,490,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $7,669,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

