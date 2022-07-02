Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 4,135 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth $313,094,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,700,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,405,000 after buying an additional 895,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,566,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,886,000 after buying an additional 335,335 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after buying an additional 1,803,300 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

NYSE:FTS opened at $48.12 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

