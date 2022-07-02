Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 280,046 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 280,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,761,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.69% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 134,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,964,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRI opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Carter’s’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

