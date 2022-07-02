Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.36 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

