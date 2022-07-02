Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,028,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CNP stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

