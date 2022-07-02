Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $22.59 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

