Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $57.38 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,935 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $57,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

