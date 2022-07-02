Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $66.41 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 939,472 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $66,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

