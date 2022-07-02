Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $6.39 Million in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

