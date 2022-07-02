Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,786 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

