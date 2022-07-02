Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $10.44 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.