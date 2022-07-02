Misbloc Price Up 5.1% This Week (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and $420,606.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges.

Get Misbloc alerts:

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

