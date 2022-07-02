Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Down 32.3% in June

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Mitie Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0596 dividend. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

