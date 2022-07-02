Mizuho Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

