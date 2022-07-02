MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.60.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

