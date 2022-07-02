Monavale Price Up 4% Over Last Week (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $498.55 or 0.02594339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $563,458.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00262164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

