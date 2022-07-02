Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.58.

Moody’s stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

