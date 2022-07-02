Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.79.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $922,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.