Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,040.3 days.

NEMTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($90.43) to €78.50 ($83.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $$62.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

