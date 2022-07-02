Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 18567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

