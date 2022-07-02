Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0123

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Nestree has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and $1.45 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,218.72 or 0.99785719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00041092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00024005 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001386 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

