Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
