Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.