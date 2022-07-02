New BitShares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $381,584.00 (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $381,584.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

