Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.41

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.13. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 110 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $807.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

