NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,831 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 28.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $101,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 60,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

