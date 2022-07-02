Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 74.9% in June

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Shares of EFRTF remained flat at $$7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFRTF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

