Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,105.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,105 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,123.31 ($13.78), with a volume of 15524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($14.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.26) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Nichols alerts:

The company has a market cap of £412.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,285.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,353.23.

In other Nichols news, insider David Rattigan purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($15.61) per share, for a total transaction of £1,908 ($2,340.82). Also, insider Andrew Milne purchased 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($14.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.92 ($24,519.59).

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.