Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,105.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,105 ($13.56) and last traded at GBX 1,123.31 ($13.78), with a volume of 15524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($14.17).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.26) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a market cap of £412.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,285.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,353.23.
About Nichols (LON:NICL)
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.
