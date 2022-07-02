Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,577. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

