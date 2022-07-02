Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Nord Finance has a market cap of $1.80 million and $221,042.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

