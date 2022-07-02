Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 59.3% in June

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,756,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.85. 178,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,834. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.13) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.11) to €9.60 ($10.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.38) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.20 ($11.91) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.