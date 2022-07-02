NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NORMA Group from €33.00 ($35.11) to €36.00 ($38.30) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NOEJF remained flat at $$26.50 on Friday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

