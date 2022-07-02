North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.75 per share, with a total value of C$281,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,389,450.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,980. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$13.85 and a one year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$401.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.75.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.50.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

