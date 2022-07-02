North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.85

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 45480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$401.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.75.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,857 shares in the company, valued at C$30,034,529.43. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,400. Insiders acquired 546,200 shares of company stock worth $8,830,479 over the last three months.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.