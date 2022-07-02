Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Short Interest Update

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
In other Northern Lights Acquisition news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Lights Acquisition (NLITW)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.