Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339,561 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 3.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $108,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 21,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,753,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.