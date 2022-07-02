nOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00150521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00686488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085076 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016163 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

