Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00). 247,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 379,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($1.95).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.35. The stock has a market cap of £113.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)
See Also
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.