Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.00). 247,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 379,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.60 ($1.95).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.35. The stock has a market cap of £113.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Novacyt alerts:

Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.