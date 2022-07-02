Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get NU alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.