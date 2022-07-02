Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 107.1% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $17.77.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
