Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.4% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NXC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 10,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,612. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

