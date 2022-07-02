Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 94.6% in June

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:JRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 80,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,794. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

