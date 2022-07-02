Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 68,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.