Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 59.9% in June

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NXJ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 68,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
