Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 86.1% in June

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 212,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 957,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,931. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.