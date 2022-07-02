Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth $108,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. 37,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,968. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

