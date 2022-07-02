Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NSL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.