OIN Finance (OIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $90,618.00

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $90,618.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

