Omni (OMNI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Omni has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $34.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00013776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00029260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00261882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,355 coins and its circulating supply is 563,039 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

