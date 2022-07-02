Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.